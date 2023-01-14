Manchester United has finally completed the signing of Dutch striker Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley for the rest of the season.

Erik ten Hag’s side was in desperate need of attacking reinforcements since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the club in November. But with prices usually sky-high during the winter window, United opted for a loan signing instead.

Weghorst, meanwhile, was already on loan at Besiktas which complicated the matters which have now been resolved.

“I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United,” Weghorst said.

“I’ve played against the club in the past and it’s a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt. I’ve seen United’s progress under Erik ten Hag and can’t wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims.

“Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club.”

Manchester United are still alive in all 4 competitions they are in and needed to bolster their attack with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford their only striking options left.

The club earlier missed out on Cody Gakpo who joined Liverpool instead.

Weghorst joined Burnley in a $15 million deal from Germany’s Wolfsburg in January last year but managed only two goals in 20 appearances as Burnley was relegated from the Premier League.

Despite his unfavourable numbers for Burnely, the striker had a decent World Cup with the Netherlands where he scored twice in the dramatic quarterfinal against Argentina. His goals sent the match to extra time and penalties before Argentina won 4-3 in the shootout.

Ten Hag is expected to move for a long-term replacement for Ronaldo in the summer, with Harry Kane among the players linked.

Will Wout Weghorst play for United in the Manchester Derby?

United was unable to register him in time for the Manchester derby which takes place today.

Weghorst will be eligible to make his United debut against Crystal Palace on Thursday (PKT).