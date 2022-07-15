Manchester United have signed Denmark international Christian Eriksen on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old had been a free agent after his contract with Brentford expired at the end of last season.

The Dane signed for Brentford in January 2022 after his contract at Inter Milan was terminated in December 2021 after his cardiac arrest at the Euros. He made 11 appearances for the newly promoted side, scoring one goal.

Tottenham were interested in bringing back Christian Eriksen but Conte vetoed the move allowing Manchester United a clear shot at the midfielder.

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started,” Eriksen told the club’s official website.

“I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.”

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future.

“I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

He was instrumental in helping Brentford finish 13th in the Premier League in their first season in the top flight following promotion from the Championship, with his fine form ensuring interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

Eriksen becomes Erik ten Hag’s second signing of the summer after the 22-year-old Netherlands left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

United are also set to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and are hopeful the defender will join up with the squad in Australia.