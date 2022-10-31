Manchester United continued to show signs of resurgence under Erik Ten Hag as they battled past West Ham to move closer to the Champions League places while Arsenal knocked off Man City from the top of the Premier League table with a dominant win over Nottingham Forest.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game at Old Trafford in the first half before David de Gea pulled off remarkable saves to seal all three points for United in a closely fought contest, a theme under their Dutch manager this season.

After failing to create much in the opening stages, Rashford directed a Cristian Eriksen cross past the keeper to open the scoring in the 38th minute.

David Moyes’ West Ham grew into the game as time wore on and threatened de Gea’s goal only for the Spanish international to deny substitute Michail Antonio and Declan Rice with superb saves to seal all three points for Manchester United.

The win takes the Red Devils 5th on the Premier League table with 23 points, just three behind third-places Tottenham with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Arsenal were quick to dispel any rumours of their decline with a 5-0 win at home over Nottingham Forest to knock City off the top spot in the league table.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the 5th minute before Reiss Nelson (2) Martin Odegaard and Thomas Party added goals in the second half to help the Gunners move two points clear at the top.