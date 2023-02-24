Manchester United continued their remarkable run under Erik Ten Hag to knock Barcelona out of the Europa League at home.

Brazilians Fred and Anotny struck second-half goals as the home side managed to seal a 2-1 comeback win over the Spanish side after Robert Lewandowski had put them in the driving seat.

With the tie evenly poised after last week’s 2-2 draw in Spain, both teams ventured forward early in search of the all-important first goal.

Bruno Fernandes nearly put the home side in front early only to be denied by a phenomenal Marc-Andre ter Stegen save.

Barcelona then drew first blood from the penalty spot after Fernandes for penalised for a soft foul on Alejandro Balde in the penalty area.

Robert Lewandowski powered the resulting spot kick past David De Gea in the 18th minute to put his side in the driving seat.

The visitors could have increased their advantage further only for Casemiro to deny them two goal-scoring opportunities late in the first half.

Ten Hag’s team talk during the break did wonders for his side as United looked like a completely different team in the second period.

Fred took just two minutes to draw his side level before Antony scored a wonderful goal in the 78th minute that completed the comeback.

Manchester United did look nervous in the latter stages of the game as Barcelona pushed forward for the equaliser but survived to continue its Europa League journey.

With European glory gone for another season, Barcelona must turn its attention to La Liga while United will have a chance for its first trophy under the Dutch manager when they take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final next.

Shakhtar Donetsk, Juventus, AS Roma, Union Berlin, Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting Lisbon also joined United in the next round.