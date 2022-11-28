Manchester United have emerged as a surprise suitor for Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic in the upcoming winter transfer window.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at the club sorted, United are looking for temporary options after deciding not to spend big during the winter and could look to add the 24-year-old to their squad on an interim basis.

Pulisic has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel and was looking for a way out before the season with United also being linked with the winger then. The club’s new management has failed to get the best out of him either which could signal the end of his career at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United and a handful of other Champions League clubs in Italy and Spain inquired about Pulisic before Chelsea chose to keep him in West London.

He has started just three games for Chelsea this season and played a full 90 minutes just once in a defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup. He has just a single goal and one assist in 23 appearances for the Blues this campaign.

Erik ten Hag could use extra help in attacking areas at Manchester United with Christian Pulisic an ideal candidate due to his versatility.

Despite the lack of playing time at the club level, Pulisic has continued to prove his worth to United States’ football team currently taking part in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He assisted Tim Weah on the team’s lone goal of Group B play against Wales and has helped put the group on the cusp of advancing to the elimination round if they win against Iran.

He still has two years left on his deal with Chelsea.