Manchester United won its first trophy of the Erik Ten Hag era in the Carabao Cup after beating Newcastle United at Wembley.

Casemiro and Marcus Rashford were on target for United who eased to a 2-0 win to earn their first silverware since the 2017 Europa League.

United, riding a high after eliminating Barcelona in the mid-week clash, won the opening exchanges during a frantic start but neither side could create much initially.

The complexion of the game changed in the 33rd minute when Casemiro headed in the opener from a Luke Shaw freekick with the VAR finding him marginally onside. United used the momentum to double their lead in the 39th minute when Rashford’s shot from a narrow-angle was diverted into his own net by Sven Botman.

The goal was initially ruled an own goal but was later awarded to the Englishman.

Wout Weghorst almost capped off a perfect half for United with another goal but his well-struck shot was matched by Loris Karius in Newcastle’s goal.

The Magpies improved after the break but failed to create anything of real substance with Lisandro Martinez easily dealing with their only chance of the half.

Manchester United then easily saw off the game, winning the Carabao Cup for the sixth time in their history while Newcastle’s wait for a major trophy goes on after last winning an honour in 1955.