Manchester United could start legal proceedings against their superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo with the club looking to terminate his contract without paying the remainder of the money still left on the deal.

Ronaldo recently gave a vitriol-laden interview to Piers Morgan which the club considers as sufficient legal grounds to terminate his deal. Manchester United announced it has “initiated appropriate steps” in the wake of Ronaldo’s interview.

The 37-year-old spared no one in his tirade criticising the club’s owners, the players (both former and current) and even the club’s manager Erik Ten Hag even going as far as to say he has “no respect” for his boss.

Ten Hag, who is in his first year with the club, dropped Ronaldo from the playing squad against Chelsea after he had refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham the previous week.

Manchester United were also not made aware of the interview beforehand by Ronaldo and thus feel like they have the legal right to take action against the superstar forward.

Ronaldo is not expected to play any part in the club following his actions with Ten Hag reportedly urging the hierarchy to keep him away from footballing activities. The Dutchman has the club’s backing in the matter.

He is expected to be moved during the winter transfer window but if the club cannot find any suitors they want to break free from his reported 500,000 pounds-per-week wages with legal means.

The Portuguese returned to United after winning every possible trophy to much fanfare but his reunion quickly devolved into a mess for both parties.

Ronaldo is currently busy with international duty, leading his side in the Qatar World Cup where they will begin their campaign against Ghana.