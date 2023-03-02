Manchester United kept their dream of an unlikely quadruple alive with a marginal win over West Ham in the FA Cup while Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur became the latest Premier League sides to exit the competition after the latest round of action.

Manchester United vs West Ham in the FA Cup:

Just days after lifting the Carabao Cup at Wembley, United showcased their newfound grit once again during their 3-1 over West Ham at home.

The scorelines belie the closeness of the game, as the visitors almost sealed a memorable win before a Nayef Aguerd own-goal and strikes from Alejandro Garnacho and Fred sent United into the last 8.

After an uneventful first half, the game sprung into life when Said Benrahma put away Tomas Soucek’s pass past David De Gea to open the scoring in the 54th minute.

United thought they had equalised when Bruno Fernandes found Casemiro with a free kick but his headed effort was disallowed for offside.

The upset looked to be on until the 77th minute when Nayef Aguerd turned the ball into his own net to give United a lifeline.

The hosts did not need a second invitation and Garnacho curled a shot past Alphonse Areola in the 90th minute to put his team ahead before Fred made sure of the win in the fifth minute of added time.

Erik Ten Hag’s men will now face Fulham in the next round.

Tottenham vs Sheffield United:

Tottenham moved closer to another trophy-less season after losing to Sheffield United despite being at home thanks to an Iliman Ndiaye goal 11 minutes from time.

Sheffield will face Blackburn Rovers in the next round.

Grimsby vs Southampton:

Grimsby Town reached the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time in 84 years thanks to a 2-1 win over the Premier League struggles.

Gavan Holohan scored both of their goals from the penalty spot while Duje Caleta-Car got on the scoresheet for the losing team.

Grimsby Town will now face Brighton in the quarterfinals.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnely also set up a next-round tie against Manchester City after beating Fleetwood Town 1-0.