Erik ten Hag secured his first win in the Premier League as Manchester United outworked fierce rivals Liverpool to secure a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Sitting at the bottom of the table at the start of the game, goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford propelled them to 14th in the standings, two places above Liverpool.

With trouble brewing with their supporters, United needed to respond urgently and did so by starting the game on the front foot. Ten Haq opted to drop Cristiano Ronaldo and the decision paid dividends as Untied’s young frontline pressed up high to cause early trouble for the visitors.

Anthony Elanga almost put United in front in the opening stages after forcing a mistake from Liverpool’s defence with another brilliant press but his shot bounced off the post.

The home side did not have to wait long for their brilliant start to yield a goal as Jadon Sancho brilliantly slotted the ball home in the 16th minute after another nifty move by his side.

At the other end of the pitch, the new pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez kept the visitors at bay.

Marcus Rashford then sent Old Trafford into delirium after being played through and calmly slotting the ball past Allison to give United a two-goal cushion in the 53rd minute.

With Darwin Nunez suspended, Liverpool -unlike themselves- looked short of answers until Mohamad Salah halved the deficit from close range in the 81st minute and set up a nervy finish to the game.

Despite their best efforts Liverpool failed to find the equaliser giving Manchester United their first win of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men remain winless this season failing to take advantage of City dropping points.