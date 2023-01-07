Manchester United beat Everton at home in the FA Cup action to continue their impressive win streak since the World Cup break.

Marcus Rashford scored for a seventh contiguous home game while Antony and a Conor Coady own goal gave the home side a 3-1 win.

Erik ten Hag decided to stick with his starters for the game and it paid off early as Rashford found Antony with a perfect pass to open the scoring in just the 4th minute.

Anthony Martial then shot wide as United looked to be cruising towards an easy win until Everton got back on level terms through David De Gea’s error. Amadou Onana’s cross/shot caught the Spaniard completely unaware who allowed the ball to ricochet between his legs and fall for Coady who simply tapped in to equalise in the 14th minute.

United, however, continued to surge forward for their second goal. Jordan Pickford denied Martial before Rashford and Christian Eriksen went close as the score remained level until the break.

Coady went from hero to villain for Everton in the 53rd minute when he diverted a Rashford pass into his own net to give the home side its second lead of the night.

The visitors seemingly equalised again before Dominic Calvert-Lewis’ effort was ruled out by VAR and Rashord soon put the tie to bed with a 97th-minute penalty to send United into the next round.

The win over Everton takes Manchester United into their ninth consecutive 4th round of the FA Cup as they continue to improve under their Dutch manager and look to have put the Cristiano Ronaldo debacle behind them.