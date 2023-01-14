Manchester United defeated rivals Man City 2-1 to pocket the bragging rights of the Manchester Derby at home.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored for United after Jack Grealish had put the visitors ahead.

The win takes Erik Ten Hag’s men to just one point behind City in second place in the Premier League table with 38 after 18 games.

United’s bright start in the Manchester Derby:

With Erik ten Hag’s men firing on all cylinders, the 6-3 mauling by City last time appeared a distant memory for United.

The home side regularly troubled the visitors in opening exchanges but failed to find the all-important goal. Rahsford had the first half’s best chance but failed to beat Ederson one on one.

City strike back in the second half:

Pep Guardiola’s side finally woke up in the second half and substitute Jack Grealish put his side ahead. Kevin De Bruyne’s pinpoint pass in the 60th minute was met by the winger who headed the opener past a helpless David De Gea.

United score a Controversial equaliser in the Manchester Derby:

The goal woke United up and they slowly wrestled the momentum back in their favour.

They found their equaliser in the 78th minute when Fernades beat Ederson from a close range. The goal appeared to be controversial after Rashford was offside in the buildup but did not touch the ball which the referee deemed to be in accordance with the rule.

With City shaken up, United again caught them in the 82nd minute as substitute Alejandro Garnacho found Rashford in the box for an easy tap-in winner.

Arsenal the real winner of the Manchester Derby:

Mikel Arteta’s men can now move 8 points clear at the top of the table if they beat Tottenham tomorrow.