Manchester United defeated Brighton in a penalty shootout at Wembley to reach the final of the FA Cup.

Spot kicks were needed to decide the winner after neither team could score a goal after 120 mins of pulsating end-to-end football where the result could have gone either way.

Brighton’s Solly March went on to blast his effort over the bar before Victor Lindelof beat Robert Sánchez one last time to secure a 7-6 win for his side.

Penalties were far from anyone’s mind when the match began with both teams creating several goal-scoring opportunities over the course of the match.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side took the early initiative against a United side still reeling from the Europa League elimination but could not find the breakthrough. Erik Ten Hag’s men remained dangerous on the counter with Bruno Fernandes their main threat for the majority of the game.

With nothing separating the two teams, extra time was needed and the action did not relent.

Marus Rashford nearly won the game for United before his deflected strike was saved by Sanzchez while Kaoru Mitoma wasted his side’s best chance of the extra time when he collided with David De Gea.

With penalties the only solution, Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Groß, Deniz Undav, Pervis Estupiñán, Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster all scored for Brighton before Marsh missed his kick while United remained perfect through Casemiro, Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashoford, Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst and Victor Lindelöf to reach their 21st FA Cup final.

United will now face Manchester City in the final on June 3rd as they look to win their second domestic trophy of the season after their Carabao Cup triumph earlier.