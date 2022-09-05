Antony made an instant impact on his debut as Manchester United beat Arsenal for their fourth win in a row to continue their turnaround under Erik ten Hag after a dreadful start.

The Brazilian scored the opening goal in the contest before Marcus Rashford scored twice in the second half to earn their side a 3-1 win at Old Trafford and inflict the first defeat on Mikel Arteta’s side.

After a lively start by both sides, it was Arsenal who thought they had gone ahead when Gabriel Martinelli finished off a counter-attack in the 12th minute only for VAR to rule out the goal due to a foul in the buildup on Christian Eriksen by Martin Odegaard.

United came alive after the early let-off and opened the scoring in the 35th minute when Rashford smartly found Antony unmarked in the box and the Brazilian easily fired past Aaron Ramsdale to become the 21st player to score on their debut for United.

The league leaders eventually were rewarded for their persistence when Saka side-footed home in the 60th minute to equal things up.

United immediately hit back just six minutes later when Rashford’s shot took a deflection off Ben White and into the net. The England international then made sure of the three points in the 75th minute when Eriksen found him with a pass for the easiest of finishes.

Manchester United become the first team to beat Arsenal this season and move to fifth on the table while the Gunners stay on the top of the table by just a single point, thanks to Manchester City drawing their fixture earlier in the week.