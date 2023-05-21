Manchester City won the Premier League title for a third straight year after Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal at City Ground to knock them out of contention.

Sitting four points behind the leaders at the start of the match, Arsenal failed to overcome a Taiwo Awoniyi goal for Forest in a performance that belies their season.

Gabriel Jesus tried to bring his side back into the contest only for Keylor Navas to deny him several times as Arsenal seemed to run out of ideas. The margin of victory could have been greater for Forest had they put away the chances they carved on the counter.

The Gunners’ capitulation towards the end of the season will be a tough pill to swallow for their fans as they held an eight-point lead over City just two months ago before Pep Guardiola’s side caught fire and stormed past Mikel Arteta’s side.

City’s social media account shared the moments they were confirmed as champions with the world.

As much as a third Premier League title will mean to Manchester City, the club will surely have bigger ambitions. City are an FA Cup final and the Champions League final away from becoming the first English team since Manchester United to win a treble.

They will face United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the European Final.