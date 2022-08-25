Carabao Cup set up the first mouthwatering clash at this year’s competition by pitting Manchester City and Chelsea in just the third round.

Chelsea finished as runner-ups to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup last year while Manchester City were eliminated by Jurgen Klopp’s side in the semifinal.

The draws were made after Brighton, Leeds and Newcastle avoided upsets to reach the next round of the domestic competition.

Newcastle, fresh from holding off Manchester City in the Premier League, had to fight back from a goal down to beat League Two Tranmere Rovers 2-1. Elliott Nevitt put Tranmere ahead before Jamaal Lascelles and Chris Wood completed the comeback.

Leeds also avoided major trouble to secure a 3-1 win over Barnsley.

Louis Sinisterra and Mateusz Klich put Leeds in command before Mads Andersen gave Barnsley hope of a comeback only for Klich to make sure of the win with another goal in the 56th minute.

Meanwhile, holders Liverpool will face Derby County in the next round while Arsenal will take on Brighton in an all-Premier League clash. Manchester United have been drawn against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

Leicester City vs. Newport County,

Wolves vs. Leeds

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham

West Ham vs. Blackburn

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs. Everton

Liverpool vs. Derby County

Burnley vs. Crawley Town

Bristol City vs. Lincoln City

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Stevenage vs. Charlton

MK Dons vs. Morecambe

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace

Southampton vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal vs. Brighton

Brentford vs. Gillingham

The third-round matches will be played on November 8th and 10th.