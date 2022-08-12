Premier League champions Manchester City are close to announcing the signing of Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht for an £11 million initial fee.

City have been on the lookout for a new left-back after selling Oleksander Zinchenko to Arsenal and having been priced out of a deal for former Brighton left-back Marc Cururella.

Gomez, a Spanish U-21 international fits the Guardiola mould and is capable of operating in a variety of positions including at left-back and the midfield.

Having risen through the ranks of Barcelona’s academy, his career took a downward turn after he failed to break into Borussia Dortmund’s first team. He resurrected his career at Anderlecht spending some time under the tutelage of former City great Vincent Kompany.

There was speculation that Manchester City may loan out Sergio Gomez to Girona for the season to aid his development further but the dearth of players at left-back may have changed their minds.

He will be tasked with being the understudy to Joao Cancelo and even Nathan Ake in the role.

Meanwhile, one left-back may not satisfice Man City as they continue to be linked with Raphaël Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund. With City competing for all the available trophies and having to deal with the mid-season FIFA World Cup, extra depth may not be a bad idea.