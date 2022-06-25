Manchester City have reportedly agreed on a deal to sign Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

The England international will head to the Premier League champions in a deal worth around £42 million with three million in further add-ons.

City’s Midfielder Darko Gyabi will join Leeds in a separate deal worth £5m with the 18-year-old looking for more first-team opportunities.

Phillips will next finalize personal terms with City before undergoing a medical with the 26-year-old expected to complete his move to the Etihad Stadium in time to join up with Pep Guardiola’s squad for their tour of the United States.

The midfielder becomes City’s second significant singing after Erling Haaland from Dortmund.

At Manchester City, Kalvin Phillips will logically be an understudy to Rodri and will be expected to take the same role occupied by a now-departed Fernandinho who left the club in the summer after a nine-year stint.

City’s spending spree could yet increase with many sources indicating that Brighton’s standout Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella is next on Guardiola’s radar.

Phillips, who was also linked with a move to Manchester United, spent the last two seasons in the Premier League after Leeds’ promotion from the Championship in 2020.

He made his international debut for England the same year and played a key role in their run to the final of Euro 2020 where Gareth Southgate’s side was beaten on penalties by Italy.

He leaves Leeds having made 234 appearances a club he joined in his youth, scoring 14 goals.