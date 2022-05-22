Manchester City retained their Premier League title in a thrilling battle on the final day.

After going down two goals against Aston Villa at home, City scored three goals in 5 minutes to win their final Premier League game 3-2.

The win secured City’s 4th title in 5 years and ended Liverpool’s quest for a historic quadruple.

City finished the league with 93 points, one above Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who beat Wolves 3-1 in their last game.

In a game many expected City to win, the home side put on a lackluster display to start the match.

They were made to pay for their slow start when Matty Cash headed Aston Villa in front to stun the crowd.

Their only consolation at the moment was the fact that Liverpool were drawing their game against Wolves.

Gabriel Jesus missed chances to equalize the proceedings as City went to half-time with work to do.

Pep Guardiola’s side were a different beast in the second, throwing everything at Villa in search of an equalizer.

But their memories of last weekend’s draw reared their heads again as former Liverpool player Phillipe Coutinho scored Villa’s second.

But as has often been the case in the Spaniard’s tenure as City coach, they found a way to stage a comeback.

Ilkay Gundogan scored the first goal in the 76th minute before Rodri leveled the tie with a strike just two minutes later.

The German then added his second in the 81st minute to complete a stunning comeback.

Manchester City did not surrender the lead again as they retained the Premier League crown over Liverpool by a single point for a second time.