Manchester City dominated Champions League holders Real Madrid at home to reach the final of the competition for the second time in the club’s history.

Bernardo Silva (2), and Julian Alvarez found the net for the home side while an own goal by Eder Militao secured a dominant 4-0 win for City in their own backyard.

With the tie evenly poised at 1-1 following the first leg in Spain, many expected another tight contest which was far from the truth. Pep Guardiola’s side laid siege to Madrid’s goal with the hosts happy to sit back and soak up the pressure.

This allowed Kyle Walker, Rodri, Jack Grealish and John Stones to have shots at Madri’s goal but they all went wide. Erling Haaland had the best chances to put his side ahead only for Thibaut Courtois to expertly deny him on two occasions.

However, City eventually breached the visitor’s defence in the 23rd minute when Kevin De Bruyne found Silva and the Portuguese beat Courtois with a vicious shot at the near post.

Toni Kroos soon fired a warning shot with a long-range strike which Ederson had to save but City remained in control and added their second in the 37th minute when Silva headed a saved Gundogan shot into the back of the net.

Madrid looked out of ideas and threatened little even after the break and could only muster up half-chances.

The game was effectively over as a De Bryne freekick took a deflection off Manuel Akanji and hit Militao before nestling into the back of the net in the 76th minute.

Julian Alvarez added their 4th in the added time to underline their dominance.

Manchester City will now look to win their first Champions League when they face Inter Milan in the final on 11th June.