Manchester City continued to find their lost form after easing past Bristol City in the FA Cup which delivered a classic upset as Leicester were knocked out of the tournament by Blackburn Rovers.

Manchester City vs Bristol City:

The hosts had little chance of stopping the Premier League giants which was reflected in the 3-0 scoreline courtesy of Phil Foden’s brace and a Kevin de Bruyne strike.

Pep Guardiola decided to name a strong starting XI which took just seven minutes to find a way past Max O’Leary in Bristol’s goal.

A copyrighted City move opened Bristol’s defence up before Foden put away a cross across the goal to open the scoring.

The hosts did not surrender wondering what could have been and responded strongly with Mark Sykes having a penalty claim turned down while Alex Scott forced a decent save from City’s Stefan Ortega.

City, who have struggled in finding their second goal this season, finally breached the Britol’s net for a second time in the 74th minute when De Bruyne played a defence-splitting pass to Nathan Ake who found Foden whose shot deflected into the net off of Vyner.

The Belgian then completed the job in the 81st minute with a thundering strike from distance to complete the scoreline.

Other Results:

Elsewhere Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics scored to give second-tier Blackburn Rovers a memorable win over the 2021 champions Leicester City who were booed off by home fans following their 2-1 defeat.

Brighton also made the next round with a 1-0 win over Stoke City while Fulham outclassed Leeds United 2-0 to continue their FA Cup journey as well.

The competition will continue tomorrow (PKT) with Manchester United vs West Ham the headliner.