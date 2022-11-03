Manchester City remained unbeaten in the group stage of the Champions League after earning a comeback win over Sevilla at home.

Rico Lewis, Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez scored goals in the second half to cancel out Rafa Mir’s opener in the first half during the 3-1 comeback win.

With the first spot in Group G already in the bag, Pep Guardiola decided to rest his key players and it showed in their play as they failed to break down the visitors despite early pressure.

In the first half of half chances, İlkay Gündoğan and Ruben Dias were guilty of missing City’s best chances before they were punished for their lackadaisical defending by Rafa Mir who headed in the opener in the 31st minute past reserve keeper Stefan Ortega.

The goal seemed to jolt City into life and Julian Alvarez, deputising for the injured Erling Haaland, set up Rico Lewis early in the second half to allow the 17-year-old to score his first Champions League goal on his first appearance.

The 52nd-minute goal made Lewis the youngest scorer on debut in the history of the competition.

With time running out and the game still level, Guardiola introduced Kevin de Bruyne and the Belgian wasted little time in putting Alvarez through who rounded up the keeper to score his side’s second in the 73rd minute.

Just 10 minutes later, the Argentine turned provider again this time finding Mahrez who put the game out of reach by firing into the top of the net.

The win over Sevilla means Manchester City are yet to lose a game in the Champions League with their two draws coming against Dortmund and Copenhagen.

The Germans will join City in the knockout stage after drawing their last fixture 1-1 against the Danish side.