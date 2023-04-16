Manchester City continued their imperious late-season win streak going to close the gap to league leaders Arsenal with an impressive win over Leicester City at home.

John Stones and Erling Haaland got on the scoresheet for the hosts during their 3-1 win which takes them to within three points of the Gunners.

Pep Guardiola’s side needed just 5 minutes to get on the board. After a scramble in the box, the ball fell to Stones who unleashed a vicious shot past Daniel Iversen.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors in the 12th minute after Wilfred Ndidi handled the ball and Haaland stepped up to beat Iversen for the second time. The Norwegian put the game to bed in the 25th minute when he raced on to a pass from Kevin de Bruyne and scored his second goal of the game.

The goal, his 32nd, ties him with Mohamed Salah for the most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season. He still has 8 games left to try and put the record out of reach.

Manchester City, with perhaps one eye on their reverse fixture against Bayern Munich, took their foot off the gas against Leicester.

Guardiola withdrew Haaland, De Bruyne, Rodri, Jack Grealish and Stones which allowed the visitors to create a few late chances of their own.

Former Man City player Kelechi Iheanacho managed to pull a goal back for his side in the 75th minute while Ederson had to deny James Madison one-on-one to keep things from getting interesting.

City now sits second in the league table with 70 points from 30 games while Leicester continues to battle relegation sitting 19th with 25 points.