Manchester City again sent a reminder of their class to the rest of the Premier League with a thumping win over Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United in the highest-scoring Manchester derby.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored a hattrick each for the home side while United managed to save face with goals from Antony and a late brace by Anthony Martial.

Guardiola’s side was on the front foot from the off and after going close in the opening minutes, scored the first goal in just the 8th minute with Foden finishing off a nifty team move.

City’s goal-machine Erling Haaland then fired in a quick-fire double in the 34th and 37th minute before turning provider for Foden’s second goal on the stroke of halftime.

With the game practically in the bag, Manchester City allowed United to wrestle some control back in the second half which resulted in Antony finding the net for the visitors to restore some pride.

The goal, however, woke City up once again with Haaland finding the net again in the 64th minute to complete his hattrick becoming the first player in Premier League history to score a hat trick in three consecutive home games.

Foden then got his hattrick mere minutes later to complete the rout.

Martial managed to add two goals in the dying stages of the game to save face for his side in which they were thoroughly outmatched despite showing improvement in recent times.

With the win, City once again moves to within one point of the league leaders Arsenal.