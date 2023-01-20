Manchester City rallied from two goals down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at home and close the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to five points.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal in the first half put the hosts in a bind before Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez (x2) scored 4 unanswered goals in the second half to turn the tide of the game.

Tottenham stun Manchester City in the first half:

After two successive defeats to Southampton and Manchester United, City needed a quick response to get their title bid back on track.

The hosts dominated the proceedings and created several scoring opportunities but failed to find the back of the net. Haaland missed their best gilt-edged chance when he headed over the goal with Hugo Lloris stranded away from the goal.

Tottenham made City pay for their mistakes with two quickfire goals before half-time.

Antonio Conte’s men caught City on the backfoot while trying to playout from the back and Kulusevski beat Ederson with his effort in the 44th minute before Royal doubled his side’s lead with a header in the second minute of added time.

City roar back in the second half:

City, who were booed off the pitch, turned the game around immediately following the break.

Julien Alverez started their onslaught with a goal in the 51st minute, thundering a strike pat Lloris before Haaland headed in the equaliser just two minutes later to put his team on equal footing.

Riyad Mahrez then scored the first of his two goals 10 minutes later to complete City’s comeback.

Despite the visitors creating the odd chance here and there, the Algerian iced the game in the 90th minute with a chipped finish past Lloris.

The win takes Pep Guardiola’s side to 42 points and within five of league leaders Arsenal who play Manchester United in their next fixture.

City will take on Wolves and could cut the gap to 2 points with a win on Sunday.