Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a win over Bournemouth to stay on the tails of leaders Arsenal who earned a narrow victory over Leicester City.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth:

Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and an own goal by Chris Mepham gave City an easy 4-1 win over their opponents at their home.

Hoping not to repeat last week’s mistakes, Pep Guardiola’s side laid siege to their opponent’s goal from the start with Alvarez finishing off a rebound in the 15th minute to put his side ahead.

Erling Haaland then notched his 27th goal in the league in the 29th minute to break Sergio Aguero’s record for most goals scored for the Manchester side in one Premier League season. It took the Norwegian just 24 games to do so who also moves even closer to Salah’s record of 34 goals.

Foden then complied more misery on Bournemouth when he finished off a one-on-one in the 45th minute to basically seal the contest.

Bournemouth’s night did not get any easier when Mepham diverted the ball into his own net from Alvarez’s shot just six minutes into the second half.

Jefferson Lerma’s 83rd-minute goal denied Ederson his 100th clean sheet but did little to change the game’s result.

The win sees Manchester City stay two points behind Arsenal with 55 points while Bournemouth remains in the relegation battle, sitting 19th with 21 points.

Arsenal vs Leicester City:

Gabriel Martinelli scored the only goal of the game as Arsenal earned a narrow 1-0 win over Leicester City to keep Man City at bay for another week at least.

The win takes the Gunners to 57 points from 24 games and with Everton, Bournemouth and Fulham and Crystal Palace to come next, they will feel confident about extending their lead.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace:

Liverpool’s miserable week continued as they were held 0-0 by Crystal Palace to fall further behind in the race for a top-four finish in the league.

Mohamed Salah and Jean-Philippe Mateta hit the woodwork for either side but neither team managed to find the winning goal.

The draw means Liverpool sits 7th in the league table with 36 points, six behind Tottenham who holds the last champions league place.

In other results, Aston Villa beat Everton 2-0, Leeds United downed Southampton 1-0, and West Ham hammered Nottingham Forest 4-0.