Manchester City and Real Madrid shared the spoils in their first-leg encounter of the Champions League semifinal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Jr’s opening goal was cancelled out by Kevin De Bruyne as both teams looked to be cautious with a game still to come.

Manchester City dominate Real Madrid in the opening stages:

Pep Guardiola’s high-flying City laid down the maker early on with their possession football and high pressing causing the home side early troubles. However, Carlo Ancelotti’s men used all their experiences to safely navigate the opening passage, reducing City to half chances.

Rodri and De Bruyne managed to test Thibaut Courtois from the distance while Erling Haaland remained ineffective for most of the first half.

The home eventually took the lead against the run of play in the 36th minute when Vinicius was set up by Eduardo Camavinga and the Brazilian unleashed an unstoppable shot from distance to beat Ederson.

Madrid takes control in the second half:

After absorbing the pressure, the 14-time champions began to show their true colours in the second half.

Karim Benzema went close to doubling his side’s lead but his effort went over the bar.

This time it was City who struck against the run of play after Rodri intercepted a Camavinga pass which eventually fell to De Bruyne who beat his countryman Courtois from distance to level the tie.

The two teams will meet again on 18th May (PKT) at City’s home ground where they have appeared comfortable in the competition to determine who reaches the final