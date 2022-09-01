Manchester City have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund to add more depth to their centreback room.

The Swiss international has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League champions and becomes City’s fifth signing during the current window joining Stefan Ortega Moreno, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and former Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland.

Although the fee for the 27-year-old was not made public, reports in England have suggested he cost Citizens around 15-17 million pounds.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain said that Akanji fitted the profile of defender that manager Pep Guardiola requires.

“We have been impressed with his performances during his time at Dortmund, where he has developed into a very good defender and one who is ready to perform in both the Premier League and Champions League,” he told the club’s website.

“He has everything we want in a centre-back. He is strong, quick, comfortable in possession, has an excellent passing range and he will complement the other defenders in this team and our style of play,” he added.

Manchester City struggled with injuries in defence towards the end of last season, and beginning of this season, a problem Akanji can solve with his arrival.

Meanwhile, City’s perennial title rivals Liverpool have snagged Arthur Melo from Juventus on a loan to sure up their midfield options after suffering their own injury crises.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been on the lookout for midfielders after injuries to Thiago Alcantra, Fabiano and most recently Jordan Henderson left them shorthanded ahead of a busy footballing period.

Arthur, after moving to Europe from Brazil, has failed to live up to hefty expectations and has not made a single appearance for Juventus this season. The Reds have no obligation to buy the midfielder permanently at the end of the year.