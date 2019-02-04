Manchar lake suffers from contamination, carelessness

Sawan Khaskheli

Badin

Manchar lake is the largest freshwater lake in Pakistan and one of Asia’s largest. It is located west of the river Indus, in Jamshoro district, Sindh, some 18 kms from Sehwan Sharif. The beautiful lake has area of 350 kms with surface elevation of 35m and water volume 600,000 acre feet with maximum depth of 5m or 16 feet. No doubt, it is an economic and cultural asset of Sindh province but unfortunately, dying due to negligence.

Greed and irresponsible interventions have altered the environmental scenario of such beautiful lake. Polluted lake was endangering life in and around it while inhabitants were disappointed of the tale of lake and migratory birds, symbol of natural beauty and ambassadors of peace, in past, had right choice to survive were shedding tears for such destruction caused by contamination and carelessness.

