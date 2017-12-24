Man with a vision..!

CAN you imagine, said the corporator, poking a fat finger into my ribs, “the people want a new bus terminus.” “Yes,” I said, “I’ve heard about that.” “What do we need a bus terminus for,” said the corporator, “when we have an international airport here.”

“Yes,” I said again. “Our people think very small,” he continued, “they should think big. They think of buses, I think of aeroplanes.” “You are a great man,” I said. “They think of hospitals,” he continued, “I think of five star hotels.”

“Your thoughts are big,” I agreed. “They want a municipal hospital,” he said, “whereas they’ve got the biggest five star hotel in Mumbai.” “Small people,” I said, “with small minds.” The corporator stared at me fiercely, “I get calls from people,” he said slowly, “about garbage not being cleared everyday.” “Rubbish,” I said. “Can you believe it,” said the corporator, “they want me to think about their garbage problems, when my thoughts are on lofty projects.”

“Silly people,” I said. “Can you see that land over there,” said the corporator going to the window. “Yes,” I said, “the one across the road.” “Yes,” said the corporator, “I am going to build a sports complex there.” “How nice,” I said.

“It will be the best in the city,” said the corporator proudly, “and all the people can come and jog and run and walk and exercise everyday, what a healthy suburb it will be,” he continued. “Who needs hospitals,” I said.

“Or bus terminuses,” said the corporator, “but do you know something, people have limited vision. They cannot see the sports complex a cross the road.”

“Then what do they see,” I asked. “The potholes in the road,” said the corporator. “Small minded people,” I said. “All they talk of is the holes in the road, and the cracks on the footpath, when just beyond lies a dream coming true, can’t they look beyond,” said the corporator sadly.

“They have limited vision,” I agreed. “But they are a lucky people,” cried the great man coming back to his seat. “Why,” I asked with bated breath.

“Because,” he said, “I am not upset or disturbed by the complaints of these people. They can see only the potholes and garbage, whereas I can see much beyond. I am a man with a vision.” “Yes,” I offered touching his feet, “you are a great man, how lucky we are…!”

— Email: [email protected]

Related