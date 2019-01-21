Man, wife injured in crossfire between police, suspects

A man and his wife were injured as they were caught in a cross fire between by police and suspects in Korangi area of the metropolis on Sunday night.

According to SSP Korangi Ali Raza, police were chasing suspects who snatched an official submachine gun (SMG) and fled. “Two policemen riding a motorbike tried to intercept suspects who were also on a motorcycle, however, the suspects stopped and snatched the official SMG from one of the policemen. The other policemen resisted and this resulted.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp