Man wielding gun outside Pakistan’s Parliament arrested (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested a man for wielding a gun outside the Parliament House in the federal capital on Monday.

Videos circulating on social media show security officials have surrounded the man strolling outside the parliament, waving gun in one hand and a knife in another hand.

Outside parliament house. Armed gunman arrested pic.twitter.com/WwIUTutJvt — Mansoor Ali Khan (@_Mansoor_Ali) July 12, 2021

He can also be seen pointing the gun at police officials.

Police have arrested the suspect and an investigation into the matter has been launched. The 45-year-old, according to police, is mentally unstable.

Later, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said during a press conference said that the gun confiscated from the man was empty.