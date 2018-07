London

A British man on Wednesday was found guilty of plotting an assassination attack on Prime Minister Theresa May at her Downing Street residence. The man, Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, was convicted at the Old Baily court for committing an act of terrorism.

Sources said that, Rahman, who has been on trial from past few months, revealed to the police officers of assassinating the prime minister in May in an Islamic State (IS)-inspired attack.—TNS

Share on: WhatsApp