Man who made Pakistan a nuclear power is imprisoned in Adiala jail: Shahbaz

ATTOCK : Former Punjab CM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the man who eliminated terrorism and loadshedding and made Pakistan first Muslim nuclear power was is imprisoned in Adiala jail serving his 10 years jail term.

Addressing a public gathering on Thursday, he said that there was more than 15 hours loadshedding in the country in 2013 but the PML-N-led government added 11000 megawatt of electricity to the national grid during its five year tenure.

The PML-N president said that former premier Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power, built roads and gave masses China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project but despite that your leader is in Adiala is imprisoned in Adiala jail along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Criticizing the PTI chairman, he said that Imran Khan is a biggest liar, adding that he has ruined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now he wants to ruin Punjab.

“Nawaz provided fertilizers to farmers on cheap prices and eliminated loadshedding,” the ex-Punjab CM said and added the price of dollar was at Rs100 which has soared to Rs130.

