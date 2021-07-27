Man who ‘killed’ woman, surrenders

Staff Reporter

A suspect who was wanted by Rawalpindi police in a case pertaining to a cool-blooded murder of a woman and her 14-month-old son has surrendered before the police on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect identified as Wajid Ali surrendered before the authorities at the Chauntra police station. He is blamed for inviting the woman to his place and later sexually assaulting her.

The suspect, who is a resident of the Mohuta Mohra area of Rawalpindi and worked as a carpenter, was blamed for killing the woman and the minor child.

Wajid Ali, according to police, initially assaulted the mother and her son and used a sharp object to attack them, leading to the immediate death of the child and inflicting serious wounds to the woman who later succumbed to her injuries.