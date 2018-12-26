Man Utd still face huge challenge

Manchester

Manchester United return to Old Trafford for the first time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management against Huddersfield on Boxing Day with a new-found swagger after scoring five goals in the Premier League for the first time in five years.

The Norwegian’s caretaker spell in charge until the end of the season got off to a dream start as United threw off the shackles, that led to turgid football and deteriorating results under Jose Mourinho, to thrash Cardiff 5-1.

United still face a huge challenge to make up an eight-point gap just to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish.—APP

