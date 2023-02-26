‘Man up and face the law’: Maryam hits back at Imran

Maryam Nawaz, the senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-N, on Saturday hit back at PTI chief Imran Khan after he accused the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement of attacking Supreme Court judges in a bid to “run away from elections”. Taking to Twitter, the former premier had said, “Shameless & calculated attacks on SC judges by PDM & spoilt brat Maryam, nurtured on corruption money, have one purpose only – to run away from elections even by violating Constitution”.

The deposed PM also shared a video compilation of the ruling alliance leaders saying, “PDM leadership seen challenging us to dissolve KP & Punjab assemblies if we want elections! Now, when confronted, they are petrified of elections knowing they will be decimated.”

Responding to his tirade, the ruling PML-N leader referred to the ongoing cases including Toshakhana against Imran, saying he is the first ever former prime minister in the country’s history “to be guilty of all forms of corruption”.

“Your ‘chor daku’ [thief and dacoit] narrative has not only fallen flat on its face but from being caught red-handed stealing £190m (Rs58b), to your wife’s jewellery& Tosha Khana heist, to signing files for 5 carat diamond ring, you are the first ever PM to be guilty of all forms of corruption,” she wrote on her official Twitter handle.

In another tweet, Maryam said the PTI chief’s attempts to avoid courts and beg for adjournments “are a glaring admission of you being guilty. Plastered leg will no more save you. Man up & face the law”.