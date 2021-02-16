Man, two sons killed over petty dispute

Staff Reporter

Three persons including a man and two sons were killed and two others sustained gunshot wounds in firing over petty dispute here on Tuesday.

According to details, the dispute emerged over forbidding passing of tractor trolley from their land in Satnampura area of Ferozwala in district Sheikhupura after which culprits opened straight fire.

As a result, Asghar and his two sons including Qadeer and Zulfiqar were killed on the spot while two persons sustained critical injuries. The culprits fled the scene of crime. The rescuers and police shifted the bodies and injured to hospital where condition of both the injured is stated to be critical.

The police have registered a case against the assailants and started further investigation.