Man tortured to death by Lahore police, family allege

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A Lahore man who died in police custody was tortured to death by his jailers, relatives of the deceased alleged on Wednesday, while police officials continued to insist he died “due to his drug addiction”. Police’s narrative of the length of his incarceration was also challenged by the deceased’s family.

Police sources claimed that the man, Yasir Butt, had been arrested late Tuesday for theft and robbery and had died in the lock-up “due to his drug addiction”. However, Butt’s brother, Hasan, said the man had actually been in the custody of Township police for over a month without being charged with a crime. Hasan added that the family had last met Butt on Tuesday, when they went to give him food.