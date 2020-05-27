Man, three kids drown in separate incidents

A man and three children drowned in separate incidents during Eid holidays. Two children, who were siblings, drowned in a pool in Hassan Brohi Goth in Surjani Town on Monday. Area locals recovered the bodies and shifted them to AbbasiShaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The deceased were identified as 8-year-old Bahu and his 6-year-old sister BibiGul. The police later handed over the bodies to the family. Meanwhile, 10-year-old Farhan drowned in Hub Dam near the Northern Bypass. His body was taken out of the water by area locals and shifted to AbbasiShaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. ManghopirSHO Inspector GulAwan said that the deceased was the nephew of a police official and had come to the site with his family for a picnic, where he drowned while bathing in the river. Awan maintained that a large number of citizens have been visiting Hub Dam despite the police trying their best to keep them from visiting these sites. Separately, a man drowned in with bathing in Hub dam on Tuesday. Following the incident, his body couldn’t be found for a long time until Edhi volunteers reached the site and recovered it. The deceased has been identified as Usman, 28. The boy was shifted to AbbasiShaheed Hospital and handed over to the heirs after the completion of medico-legal formalities.