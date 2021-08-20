Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol

The man who claimed to have a bomb in a pickup truck near the United States Capitol has surrendered to law enforcement, ending an hours-long standoff on Thursday.

The man, identified by law enforcement officials as Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of North Carolina, crawled out of the vehicle and was being taken into custody shortly before 2:30pm. He had pulled up outside the library earlier in the day and told police he had a bomb in his truck.

An officer saw what appeared to be a detonator in the man’s hand. The man had been negotiating with police during a standoff that lasted around five hours.

Capitol Police said officers were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress”, and that it was an “active bomb threat investigation”.—APP