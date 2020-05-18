Man strangles wife to death

Chiniot

A pitiless man strangled his wife to death over suspicion of illicit relations while a minor girl drowned to death in a canal here on Monday. Police said that accused Tanveer hailing from Mohallah Feroz Colony Chiniot was doubtful about character of his wife Nasreen. After an exchange of hot words, the accused strangled his wife to death.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police arrested the murderer of wife and shifted after registering a case has started an investigation. Two-year-old Raida Fatima d/o Muhammad Asad, a resident of Mohallah Rasool Nagar Faisalabad while playing near her home fell into the canal and drowned to death.—INP