Man strangles wife to death; 8 killed in incidents

Quetta

A man strangled to death his wife over domestic dispute at Shekh Manda near Airport Road area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim Bibi Hajira was strangled to death by her husband after developing domestic dispute between them.

Soon after the incident, police reached the site and arrested an alleged accused after receiving information of the incident. The body was shifted to civil hospital where after completion of medico legal formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs.

Meanwhile, five people were injured in two separate road mishaps in the provincial capital.

In the first accident, three people were injured on the Joint Road near Benazir Bridge.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Sialkot that four persons were killed and two others suffered injuries in a road accident on Friday when an overspeeding car rammed into a tree near the village of Rajokey in the jurisdiction of Saddar Daska police station.

According to police, six friends were riding a car to reach Gurjranwala when the vehicle got out of control and hit a tree at high speed.Consequently, Hassan, Roshan, Moazzam and Hassam received severe head injuries and died on the spot, while Sharjeel and Jahanzeb were critically injured.

Locals shifted the deceased and the injured to nearby hospital. The police started investigation.

In Sargodha, two persons including a woman were killed while three others suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Sahiwal and Shahpur police limits. Police sources said on Friday that Muhammad Imran resident of Shah Jeevana along with his sister Sughran Bibi was travelling on Jhang Sargodha road on a motorcycle when recklessly driven van hit the two-wheeler.As a result Sughran Bibi died on the spot while Imran got injured.The truck driver fled..—APP

Share on: WhatsApp