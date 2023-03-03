Man shot dead over old enmity

Faisal Khawer Butt Sialkot

A man was shot and killed by his rivals over a dispute related to the registration of cases. The police said that on Wednesday one Imran was shot dead by Faisal, Mumtaz and their unidentified accomplice in a vil;lage in the limits of the Satrah police station. The accused managed to escape after committing the murder.

Meanwhile a youth was fraudulently deprived of his kidney by four accused persons. The police said that a youth namely, Fazal Abbas of Pul Sunyariyan area, in the limits of the Naikapura police station, almost a month ago was taken to Rawalpindi.