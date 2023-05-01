Man shot dead over marriage proposal

A 25-year-old man was shot dead after a scuffle over a marriage proposal in Ittehad Town.Area SHO Ghulam Rasool Arbab said that the scuffle had broken out when the victim and his eight to 10 relatives were talking to the father of a girl at his house in Qaimkhani Colony.

He said that the victim’s side used abusive language upon which the girl’s father, Chaudhry Aslam, pulled out his pistol and fired at Majid Aziz.

The police arrested the suspect. The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for a post-mortem examination.