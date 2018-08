Quetta

One person was killed when an armed man opened fire and killing him, later the killer also lost his life in a retaliatory firing of the FC, in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

Police said that a man opened indiscriminate fire at a person over financial dispute in Hazar Gunji area, killing him on the spot. The FC petrol near the crime scene reached there and opened fire at the murderer fleeing after committing the crime.—INP

