Man shoots wife dead for honour

Man shot dead his wife for seeking divorce in a court premises in Karachi on Monday, police said. According to police, the gruesome killing took place in the judge’s chamber. A 60-year-old onlooker, Dadan, also received bullet wounds.

The 24-year-old woman was pursuing the divorce case. She was a mother of three with the youngest being six months old.Accused husband named Sikandar opened fire at his wife, resulting in multiple wounds. She was rushed to the nearby Civil Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

It is said that the accused is the brother of an additional district sessions judge.Police arrested the accused and also seized a pistol. The Karachi police chief has ordered an inquiry to ascertain how Sikandar managed to enter the court premises with a weapon.