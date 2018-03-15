Man shoots himself dead

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A Man on Monday ended his life by shooting himself dead over some domestic dispute. According to details, Mohammad Afzal, 45, S/O Ghulam haider, ended his life by shooting himself dead over some domestic dispute in the limit of Rangpura police station.

Afzal used to work in a factory and he often quarreled at home, besides being worried with normal problems. He went to the factory last day and returned home early and shot himself on the roof of his house. Police started investigations. Afzal’s brother Faisal Shahzad said that he did not understand what trouble his brother had.