Man shoots himself dead

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A man man ended his life by shooting himself to death over uncertain reasons. The police on Saturday told further that Muhammad Qaiser s/o Muhammad Latif (33) had shot himself in the head with the help of a pistol and was killed instantly in his home in village Taho, in the limits of the Cantt police station. It is told further that the deceased, a father of five, and his family stated him as mentally unstable with motive behind his suicide uncertain.

Meanwhile during a raid by the police a proclaimed offender (PO) managed to escape however a couple in objectionable condition was arrested. The police on Saturday told further that on information a factory was raided in Pakkagarha, in the limits of the Muradpur police station, for the arrest of a notorious PO named Aftab, who was wanted in a case of murder during robbery. During raid by the police Aftab managed to escape however, a couple namely, Salim and Kiran Bibi, busy in obscene activities was arrested. Cases have been registered against the couple for adultery and the factory owner namely, Faryad, for providing shelter and support to the PO.

Meanwhile four drug pushers were arrested from different localities after narcotics were recovered from them. The police on Saturday told further that the Cantt police arrested Umer Zaman from Bhed Pully with 1.08 kg hashish, the Civil Lines police arrested Waqar alias Wiki from Capital road with 1.17 kg hashish, the Head Marala police arrested Asif from Rangpur Pully with 1.14 kg hashish.

