Man sentenced to death for killing MBBS student over refusing marriage in KP

PESHAWAR – A district and sessions court Friday awarded a death sentence to key suspect Mujahidullah Afridi death sentence in a case related to the killing of a medical student Asma Rani in 2018.

District and Sessions Judge Ashfaq Taj announced the judgment after both prosecution and defence counsels completed their arguments in the case.

The court has also acquitted two other suspects for want of evidence.

Asma Rani, a third year student at Ayub Medical College, was shot dead in January 2018 at her hometown in Kohat after she allegedly rejected the marriage proposal of Afridi.

Police had registered an FIR of the case on the complaint of brother of the deceased, Muhammad Irfan, under Section 324 and 304 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Asma was returning home in a rickshaw with her sister-in-law when Mujahid Afridi, who was lying in wait outside their house, allegedly shot her dead.

Soon after the incident, the accused had fled to Dubai following which his name was placed in the Interpol’s most wanted people’s list. KP police had approached Interpol through Federal Investigation Agency for his arrest. He was brought back via Dubai to Islamabad after his arrest by Interpol in UAE.