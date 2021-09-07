Man sentenced to 5 years in Jail for spreading coronavirus

HANOI – A man has been sentenced to five years in Jail in Vietnam for violating Covid-19 rules and transmitting the deadly virus.

A court has also imposed a fine of $880 on the convict named Le Van Tri as he has been found guilty of spreading the infection to eight people, one of whom eventually died.

In July, the 28-year-old man had reportedly travelled by motorcycle from Ho Chi Minh City to his home province Ca Mau.

At Ca Mau, he had provided wrong information on a health declaration form which asked about his recent travel history, and also failed to comply with isolation rules.

Local authorities at the time had declared it mandatory that anyone visiting from other provinces into Ca Mau had to immediately spend 21 days in isolation.

Tri later tested positive for Covid-19, and was found to have infected members of his family.

Vietnam has imposed strict restrictions to avoid the spread of virus. But infections witnessed upward trend since June, with an outbreak triggered by Delta variant.

The country has recorded more than 530,000 cases with more than 13,300 deaths, many of which have occurred the last few months.

